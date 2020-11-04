During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff took issue with the WWE’s excessive use of camera cuts. Here’s what he had to say:

We started to do it in TNA, and then all of a sudden, WWE started doing it. Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery and I was actually flattered that they were copying what we were doing because I knew it was good. And they gave it up and went back to their old way, which they are still doing today, which blows my fu–ing mind.

I’m always picking on [WWE] because I’m so passionate about it and I think it could enhance their property so much more. And they do it so often, which is probably the reason I’m picking on them so much more than anyone else. When you don’t have the cameras shooting in and out, and fake camera shake and all that other vertigo bullsh** people do– just watch this and tell me if you don’t think this makes the story feel more real.