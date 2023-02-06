Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff noted that he thinks AEW President Tony Khan wants more respect from him. The two have exchanged words over the last few years regarding what Bischoff did in WCW and what Khan has done with his own promotion.

“I think Tony reacts more out of emotion,” Bischoff said. “I think part of Tony’s reactions is more emotional reactions based on the fact that he’s not getting the kind of respect from me. I know this as a fact, we have a mutual friend who got a text that basically said so and I’ve heard it from more than one person. … My criticisms are not meant to be towards Tony the person, I have some admiration for Tony the person, particularly as of late. I think Tony the person, is a really good person. I think I disagree with his approach to the business.”

Bischoff also noted the key reason why he disagrees with Khan’s approach to wrestling, which is that he books towards the hardcore fans.

“You’re not driven by the internet, you’re driven by the television audience,” Bischoff said. “The success or failure of your company Tony is not how well the dirt sheet universe and the internet wrestling community react to you, it’s how well the general audience, who may not even participate in that stuff, react to you.”

