During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on Tony Khan overhyping surprise returns such as PAC, stating that he’d be better off to under-promise and over-deliver. Here’s what he had to say:

Don’t set your expectations so high for surprises! Because even if you deliver, people are let down. And oh my god, if you fail to deliver even just a little bit, it goes the other way on you. If you have a surprise, just let it be a f***ing surprise! Don’t promote the surprise! Don’t raise the expectations to the surprise – just let it be a frickin’ surprise, will you!

Yes, Tony, for crying out loud, you’re doing everything else right. Come on, come on. Don’t make such a big deal out of a surprise that even when you reveal the surprise, it doesn’t matter anymore.

And conversely, yes, if you under-promote, if you don’t create so much build up and just deliver the surprise, even if it’s not quite as big of a surprise as you’d like to have, it will mean more anyway. It’s added value – its bonus you didn’t promote it. You’re just over-delivering on something that no one expected. That’s what a surprise is supposed to do!