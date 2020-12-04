During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on what he didn’t like about Triple H’s character. Here’s what he had to say:

So here is the infamous Triple H entrance that never changed, whether he was a heel or a babyface. I f–king hate it. I hate it. I mean, if you’re going to be a heel, damn it, be a heel! Don’t be a hero. Don’t come out there like someone doing a Marvel audition for the next Thor movie. If you’re a heel, you’re a heel. Jesus Christ.

And you wonder why he never really got any heat, because he wasn’t really a heel. He didn’t want to be a heel. He’d wrestle like a heel. He would do the chicken s–t things that were requisite to be a heel within the body of a match, but the character would never change. He’s out there spitting his water, and oh my God.