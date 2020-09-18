During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff revealed that he thinks many of the fans that stopped watching wrestling are now watching the news instead. Here’s what he had to say:

The one question that nobody ever asks about f***ing anything whether it’s politics, entertainment, or whatever it is, is ‘why’? Why did those people leave and where did they go? I have a theory and my guess or instinct tells me that 18-49 demo – my sense is that those people are watching the news.

Look at Tucker Carlson’s 18-49, look at CNN’s 18-49, look at MSNBC. That was the wrestling audience. Where have they gone? They’ve gone to cable news. Why have they gone to cable news? Because cable news is more like professional wrestling than professional wrestling used to be. Their promos are f***ing awesome!

Regardless of your political ideologies, or what you believe in, or where you get your information from, it doesn’t f***ing matter. Everybody does the same thing. They get up there, and they f***ing argue, and they cut great promos on each other. It’s great narrative. There’s almost always someone up there that you want to choke and there’s almost always someone up there that’s saying what you believe in. So, you’re investing more emotion watching cable news than you get from watching wrestling because the promos are better!