During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on why he’s not high on the WWE bringing back Brock Lesnar. Here’s what he had to say:

Brock, I don’t feel the same way about Brock. I have nothing but respect for Brock, admiration for Brock. He is one of a kind. There are not enough superlatives, we don’t have enough time to cover all the little superlatives that I can throw Brock’s way. But if Brock’s approach to the business doesn’t change, in other words, if he’s that unbeatable mountain, just destruction machine and there’s nobody that’s really competition for him, I’ve been there and done that and seen enough of it. Now if he’s coming back and there’s more depth to his character and more range to his stories and he gives a little? Because Brock was a taker, Brock just ate everybody up. Brock Lesnar vs. Kofi Kingston in seven seconds? I’m sorry, that’s not interesting.

That’s just moving the chess pieces around the way you think the chest pieces need to be moved around. That kind of thing doesn’t interest me at all. Give me great competition, give me Brock selling, give me Brock beginning to doubt Brock and having some internal struggles as a character? Put Brock Lesnar in a situation where there’s some doubt as to the outcome and the end of a story? I’m all in because Brock is clearly capable of doing anything he chooses to do as a performer. If Brock’s approach – because Brock’s approach will be WWE’s approach. He has that much stroke. If the approach to storytelling with Brock and his character is essentially the same as it was before he left, I don’t think it’s a positive thing [for WWE]. I really don’t.