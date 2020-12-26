During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on Vince McMahon’s interest in purchasing Playboy Magazine. Here’s what he had to say:

I hooked up Joe Francis and WWE to do a show / pay-per-view. I set up a meeting with Joe Francis and Linda McMahon because Vince [McMahon] was interested in buying Playboy and Joe Francis was also interested in buying Playboy for different reasons so they both had different goals. They were both interested in the same property so I got those two together and Linda had a meeting with Joe in Los Angeles because of me.

