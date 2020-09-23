During a recent episode of After 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff revealed that he wished he had pushed Dustin Rhodes more as a superstar in WCW. Here’s what he had to say:

I was thinking when you laid that question out to me – why didn’t we make more of an effort with Dustin? Because everybody loved him as a performer, as a person, as a professional. Everbody that worked with him loved working with him. He was a pro’s pro. I have to say this and I’m gonna have to reach out to Dustin and tell him I said this publicly – I kind of feel like I owe Dustin an apology. Because sometimes – you know the old saying ‘You don’t really know what you have until it’s gone’ – I think that’s probably very applicable in Dustin Rhodes’ case because there was nobody that wasn’t really, really high on him as a future talent. But we didn’t really take the action to back that up.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: After 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.