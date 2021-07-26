Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview and talked about his various AEW appearances.

Bischoff noted that depending on the time he’s appeared for AEW, a different person reached out to him to make it happen, from President & CEO Tony Khan, to Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes, to Senior Vice President of Business Strategy Chris Harrington.

Bischoff put over the synergy in making things like that happen and said it usually takes just a 5 minute phone call. He said the excitement and anxiety of working on AEW Dynamite was very familiar to him.

Bischoff also discussed his WWE theme song, which he said he never heard until it hit the air. He wasn’t conferred with regarding the music or the change, and didn’t even really notice it at first as he was caught in the moment the first few weeks on the job. He also said he didn’t meet the people involved with making the theme.

