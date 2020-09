During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff revealed that he only views The Rock and Goldberg as legitimate box office draws in 2020. Here’s what he had to say:

Nobody shows up on TV and is a dependable, bonafide box office draw. With the exception of Goldberg and The Rock, in my opinion, nobody has really stepped in and become a draw overnight.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T WrestlingInc.