During a recent episode of 93 Weeks, Eric Bischoff revealed that it was not Dixie Carter making financial decisions, but her mother Janice instead. Here’s what he had to say:

Dixie Carter set up a conference call with her mother, Janice, who was really controlling the money. The perception was that Dixie was calling the shots, but reality was the complete opposite. It was Janice Carter who was calling the shots when it came to money. Dixie had set up a conference call and wanted me to be a part of it, and I said, ‘no, I’m not doing it. I don’t even want to listen to it.’ And that got me a lot of heat with Janice Carter.

It was a calculated decision on my part, but I figured that the heat I would get with the Carter family would be less significant than the problems that would be caused if all of a sudden, somebody thought Eric Bischoff was coming in and calling financial shots.