As noted, Cesaro recently left WWE after 11 years with the company as the two sides failed to agree on a new deal. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed Cesaro during his “83 Weeks” podcast and commented on why AEW might not be the best place for Cesaro right now.

“This is going to sound like I’m taking a shot at AEW, I’m cheering them on believe it or not, but if I’m Cesaro and I’m looking at AEW, do I really want to go there right now?” Bischoff stated. “I mean great you signed for big money and you’re going to be the new shiny object in AEW for a night and then after you make your debut, what happens, Christian? What happens, Jay Lethal? What happens? You go there and disappear after your first big debut and it’s not a bad thing, it is if you’re a talent and want to perform, but there is a lot of talent right now in AEW.

“A lot of talent. Not everybody is getting a lot of TV time, if you’ve been in WWE and you’re leaving because you just haven’t been able to break out of the pack and get that top guy push, what makes you think it’s going to be any different in AEW right now? Because it’s got such a crowded roster of top guys.

“Is Cesaro that guy that is going to be different than everybody else that’s come in over the last year? Maybe and if he is great, that would be a great move. If I’m Cesaro and Cesaro’s agent, I would go the [independent route]. Take a year and build your equity, build your stock in Japan, go to Europe, spend some time in the UK and do your own thing, go to Mexico, make a name for yourself, wait for the dust to settle on the AEW side a little bit and you’re not coming in as one of 25 people brought in as the next big surprise.

“Let the dust settle in and then take your shot, that makes sense to me, it all depends on what his goals are. If Cesaro wants to break through the middle, which is where he has been stuck for whatever reason, I’m not sure going to AEW is the best way to get out of that right now.”

