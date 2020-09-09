On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on why he thinks a wrestler union is going to become a reality. Here’s what he had to say:

Any wrestling company out there has a distinct advantage when they’re producing televisions in that there are no unions. There’s no Screen Actor’s Guild, there’s no Writer’s Guild. You still have to deal with unions, but your talent – your core talent – you don’t. To be able to classify talent as independent contractors is a big advantage in the industry across the board – not just for WWE. I’ve seen people this week commenting on this situation and saying ‘Wrestlers need a union.’ Be careful what you wish for because that shit can come back to kill you. It sounds good on paper, it sounds really good – I’m getting protected, I’m gonna get free this, I’m gonna get health insurance. I get it, man. I’ve gone without health insurance. Things got tight for me and a couple of businesses didn’t go my way and cash dried up. But I had no choice. I know how that feels. I also know what happens when you unionize and you change the entire compensation structure for such an important part of the wrestling business across the board. The same could be true for AEW if this kind of talk keeps going and I would encourage talent to think long and hard about whether they want to be unionized because while it sounds good in the beginning, the unintended consequences of it – especially the financial consequences of it – it could be really dramatically affected.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.