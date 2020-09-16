During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on Hulk Hogan leaving WWE for WCW, citing Hulk’s desire for a reduced schedule. Here’s what he had to say:

Right from the very beginning, from the earliest part of the negotiations, it was made clear by Hulk through Henry Holmes that he wanted a limited agreement. He didn’t wanna be on 6 or 8 or 12 pay per views per year. I’m certainly not speaking for him, and we did talk years later about why he was so adamant about that. Hulk knew early on he was an attraction. He wasn’t a day player – not that WCW was on the road 300 days a year and at the time we weren’t, we were probably out 150 or 180 days a year and losing money every time we went out the door. And Hulk didn’t want to be a part of that. First, he didn’t want the grind. He left WWE when he did in large part involving the issues surrounding the steroid trial and all that controversy and then there were creative issues – the whole Ultimate Warrior thing and creative and political issues. But I think the primary thing that caused Hulk to leave was the schedule. He wanted to pursue movies and television. And you can do neither while you’re working the kind of schedule Hulk worked in WWE, and he didn’t want to end up in the same type of schedule in WCW.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.