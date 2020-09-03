During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on why the Steve Austin/Vince McMahon storyline worked so well. Here’s what he had to say:

Whatever the angle is you wanna pick as one of the best storylines ever – let’s use Stone Cold Steve Austin as an example – people love the character. That’s always important. If people don’t like the character, it doesn’t matter what story that character is in. They aren’t gonna buy into it. But when you’ve got a great character and now you’re telling the story between Steve Austin and Mr. McMahon – that story was the foundation. It’s like if you’re building a house, you’re building the foundation. Well, the deeper and stronger that storytelling foundation is, the easier it is for two great characters to reach a great level like we saw with Steve Austin and Mr. McMahon, or the nWo angle. Pick your favorite angle. They had a great story. Today there’s so much emphasis on great action and not enough emphasis on structural basic storytelling. When those two things sync up – the phenomenal presentation we’re seeing in the ring combined with a really solid storytelling foundation that’s consistent – that’s when you’re audience is gonna go from 2 million to 4 million.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.