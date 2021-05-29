During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on why he believes having two announce teams for each show is something wrestling companies should pick up on today. Here’s what he had to say:

The idea of going to two separate announce teams was simply….I think listening to the same color and play-by-play team for two hours can be draining, especially in wrestling. It can be draining. I wanted each hour to feel like a distinct separate show. You’re still watching Nitro, but I wanted as much distinction between the two as possible. So, that was the reason for going with two color and play-by-play teams. I still think it’s a good idea. I’d suggest it if anybody gives a shit. I still think it applies to this day. Whether you know it or not as a producer, the average viewer, it’s hard to listen to the same two individuals call color and play-by-play for two hours. It just is.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.