Long-time wrestling personality, promoter, and former SmackDown executive Director Eric Bischoff recently spoke to Sportskeeda to talk about WWE’s new Thunderdome concept. Bischoff states that he loves the production that WWE utilized, but doesn’t believe their storylines are quality in any way.

Storylines suck right now. They suck. Storylines are getting worse and worse. This is the one thing that I feel adamant about. You look at what WWE did at SmackDown (at) ThunderDome over the weekend. Such a phenomenal job from a production point of view. I knew that WWE would knock the ThunderDome concept out of the park. Better than anybody, including the NBA. I knew they would-because they’re so good at that. What they’re not good at is basic fundamental storytelling. They’re just not. I love them and I have many friends there, who I love dearly. It doesn’t change the fact that their storyline, the architecture, their approach to stories, their discipline with stories, sucks. Until somebody comes along and takes an honest look at storytelling and the formulas that are used, it’s going to be hit or miss forever.

