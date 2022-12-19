Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff opened up on his recent falling out with WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair, who has knocked him on his own podcast.

“I’d see Ric at different conventions, you know, we get together if we’re at the same hotel room. I’d get a text from Ric, ‘Hey, come on down. See you at the bar’, you know, and that was like six months ago. Then all of a sudden, bam, I get blindsided with that. I don’t know what it was. I have my suspicions. I’ve had other people suggest what it might be, whatever. I went into that kind of, well, it’s just Ric being Ric kind of thing, and he just kept on, and on, and on, and then I responded.”

“I did an interview with Chris Van Vliet in Las Vegas Thursday. Chris asked me about it. The podcast will probably be up on YouTube here shortly. I said, ‘Chris, I’m done.’ You know, I have love for Ric, true affection. I don’t know why, personally, but you know, there’s probably a lot of us that have affection for Ric that don’t know why, but it is what it is and I have a lot of respect for Ric. Doesn’t mean I’m not going to fire back especially publicly if somebody’s going to start taking shots at me from the sidelines. For better or worse, it’s kind of my nature to fight back, right, but I’m done. I’m just done. I have too much affection for Ric and too much respect for Ric. If Ric wants to sit down face to face, take a swing at me, I don’t care. I’ll still have affection for Ric, but if he wants to sit face to face, just kind of talk this thing through and figure out where it’s all coming from and why.”

“Look, if I owe Ric an apology for something I said that set him off, I’m happy to do that. But I’m not, you know, I just don’t want to participate on the whole social media thing. I just don’t think it’s healthy. Again, because of the respect I have for Ric, I don’t want to do it. So I’m not doing it. I’m not gonna fire. He could say whatever he wants to about me publicly. He can post whatever he wants on his social media. I’m just not going to engage. Again, face to face, different conversation, but this social media crap, you know, I’m not doing it.”