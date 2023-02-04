Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff discussed how he prefers AEW’s production values over WWE. He also praised the promotion for hiring former WWE employee Mike Mansury.

“I’ve said from day one that I prefer AEW’s production values. It’s not too glossy, it’s not too pretty. It’s perfectly flawed. I feel like I’m in the arena. Long-term I think Mike Mansury was the best acquisition that Tony Khan has made to date, including talent,” he declared. “Mike gets it,” he added. “But when you produce a show like WWE does, it’s too pretty. When I watch WWE, I feel like I’m in a movie theater. I don’t feel like I’m there.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc