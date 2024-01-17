Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about Jack Perry’s surprise NJPW Battle in the Valley appearance amidst his hiatus from AEW after being suspended for the All In brawl with CM Punk.

“I think that was probably a really smart idea. Because of all the controversy, Jack Perry didn’t come out on the good end of that controversy. And partly because you know the involvement of CM Punk and obviously CM Punk, it’s got a very strong and vocal fan base. So my guess is that if they had gone back and dynamite, no matter how they repackaged him, any other decision would not have been met. Well. I guess if they’re bringing them back as a heel. Perhaps that would have worked in your favor. But I think, at this point, it was probably a good idea. I’m not so sure leading into the backstage internet drama is the best way to, you know, launch your act one, but it’s not the worst thing either. So let’s just see what happens.”

