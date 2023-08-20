Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about the lack of leadership in AEW by Tony Khan and how that is different from WWE’s Vince McMahon.

“Vince McMahon has his critics, and he’s earned every one. Okay. I’m not defending some of the things Vince has done in his personal life. When it comes to leadership, Vince McMahon, whether you like him or not, whether you agree with or can look the other way at some of the things he’s allegedly been involved with in his personal life. Doesn’t f**king matter. He’s a leader. And that leadership helped create John Cena and the Rock and people like them. It’s leadership, and a firm hand when a firm hand needs to be available. It’s not the inmates running the asylum, and that’s what it takes.”

