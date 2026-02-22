Political discourse has increasingly intersected with AEW News following recent “AEW Dynamite” events in Las Vegas where portions of the crowd chanted “f**k ICE.” The chants quickly circulated online, drawing broader media attention. According to reports, coverage from CNN referenced that AEW is partially owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, a detail that added corporate context to the story. AEW President Tony Khan has historically stated that talent are free to express personal views, but the chants have fueled ongoing Wrestling Rumors discussion about brand positioning and national exposure.

Speaking on his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff questioned the decision to spotlight AEW’s ownership structure during the controversy. “Why would you use this story to expose your corporate ownership of this brand at this time?” Bischoff said. “Keep in mind, that whole world is on fire right now. The Warner Brothers Discovery thing? It’s kind of volatile!” He suggested that including the corporate link may intensify public reaction rather than limit it.

Bischoff also referenced prior corporate controversies involving major American brands, arguing that political alignment can carry measurable business risk. “Look at what happened to Bud Lite, look at what happened to Cracker Barrel, look what happened to all these mainstream American – iconic – freaking brands, when they decided to start playing politics?” he said, repeating a phrase that has circulated widely online: “Go woke, go broke.” He further cautioned performers and executives alike, stating, “If you think because you’re good out there performing in the ring… that you can go out there and p**s off 50% of the audience… then you’re out of touch.”

Bischoff closed by framing the issue as a broader cultural shift. “It’s all about how politics has become more professional wrestling than professional wrestling,” he said. “I don’t want to see politics become more like professional wrestling and I certainly don’t want professional wrestling to feel like politics.” The situation highlights the ongoing balance between live audience expression, corporate oversight, and brand strategy as AEW News continues evolving in a polarized media landscape.