Eric Bischoff says Randy Savage remained protective of Miss Elizabeth during their time in WCW, years after their divorce. On 83 Weeks, Bischoff described a close friendship that had changed from the relationship fans knew during their WWF run.

Conrad Thompson asked Bischoff about the pair while revisiting a 1996 Nitro story that put Elizabeth between Savage and the nWo. Their history made the angle personal, but Bischoff recalled Savage’s concern as protective rather than jealous. Elizabeth’s career and impact are also covered in WrestlingHeadlines’ Hall of Fame profile.

“I would say if I had to kind of describe their relationship, I would say it was a very loving relationship that you would expect out of a brother and a sister. I think it went from the romantic, you know, husband and wife relationship, then divorce, and then over time, I think, like often happens, you know, or occasionally happens depending on the situation, you can become, if not friends, friendly with an ex, right? Or at least not to the point where there’s still that animosity or hurt, whatever it was. I think Randy and Liz had gotten to that point by this time where there was still a lot of love. Randy was still protective, but in a different kind of way. Not in a jealous way, but in a big brother way. So it wasn’t like Randy went, ‘Ah, whatever she wants to do, she can do.’ No, it wasn’t that. It would be as if your sister was coming to work for the company who you had a close relationship with and you just wanted to make sure she was not put in a position that she was at risk physically or that wasn’t putting her in the best possible light, or at least not doing something that hurt her as a character. He was very aware of everything she was doing creatively. Again, not to have a heavy hand, but just making sure because they loved her.”

Source: 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff.