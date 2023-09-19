Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff knocked Larry Zbyszko, who recently said he came up with the idea for the NWO group.

“I have a strong affection for Larry,” Bischoff said. “I like Larry a lot, and I have great memories working with Larry and hanging around with Larry and flying airplanes with Larry. However, that is the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard … Larry was never involved in creative. Larry would have an idea here or there, most of the time it would involve Larry, by the way … any time Larry came to me with something, it always involved him getting back into the ring. That’s what Larry was focused on.” “Larry did refer to the New World Order, not the New World Order as we came to know it, but Larry did make a comment at commentary at one point about the New World Order,” Bischoff said. “And it did stick in my head and it came out. But as far as programming anything? Larry didn’t know anything about what was going on. I kept all of it a secret. I didn’t tell anybody. I didn’t tell my wife!”

