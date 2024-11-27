Eric Bischoff has been keeping busy in the pro wrestling world these days.

Between “Eric Bischoff Presents: ONE SHOT, an Eric Bischoff Production” for Major League Wrestling, and his surprise appearance on WWE NXT on The CW on November 26, the WWE Hall of Fame legend has had his plate full.

Ahead of his WWE NXT on The CW appearance next week with fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, “Easy E” spoke with Scott Fishman of TVInsider.com for an interview.

During the discussion, Bischoff spoke about whether or not his “ONE SHOT” appearance was, in fact, a one-off, or not.

“It’s a good question and fair question, but I’m trying not to think about it because I just want to see how much fun I have,” Bischoff said. “It’s not just me having fun. If Court and his team don’t enjoy it, just slug through it. I don’t want to do that. Or I feel that way, I don’t. The door is open certainly. I got bills. I got a life. I get bored in the middle of nowhere Wyoming occasionally and like to throw myself into something to put pressure on myself with something that challenges me. It’s not a test. My only expectation is to have a great time and make sure the audience has fun. Make sure the talent I work with walks away with maybe saying, ‘I’ve heard all these terrible things about him. He is not such a bad guy.’ Better yet, maybe they say they learned something from this experience. That’s the fun of it. Directing talent and getting more out of them than they thought they could give that’s the home run. In addition to collaboration, that’s the part I miss.”

Additionally, Bischoff surfaced on social media after his 11/26 NXT on CW appearance to discuss his live via satellite showing, and his live in-person appearance next Tuesday night on 12/3.

“Well, this should be fun,” Bischoff wrote in response to the WWE on X post containing the video of his surprise appearance on the 11/26 episode.