Eric Bischoff talked about the TNA Sacrifice 2011 PPV event during the latest episode of 83 weeks.

In it, the former TNA executive talked about TNA releasing Jay Lethal in 2011. Of course, Lethal went onto ROH where he’s having a great career including being a former ROH World Champion.

“I don’t, and I don’t get it because everybody loved Jay. The people that worked with Jay loved Jay. The audience loved Jay. I’ll speak for myself. I’ll speak for Hulk Hogan. We loved Jay. I don’t know anybody that didn’t think highly of him, first as a person, and secondly, as a professional, because he was great at both. I was really stunned when they let him go and I don’t know why. I wasn’t involved in the decision.”