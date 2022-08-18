WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling and talked about hitting “rock bottom” a few years back.

“About 2015, the wheels started getting a little wobbly on the TV business,” Bischoff recalled. “All of a sudden our TV business started going, ‘Woah!’ Margins started crashing. It became more and more difficult to sell TV. My partner and I realized this is not it anymore. We can’t do this any longer. We both decided to get out. The wheels went from wobbling to falling off. I pretty much — I don’t want to say I hit rock bottom, that would be too big. But I was bouncing. I bounced off the bottom a few times. We’re getting close financially.”

Bischoff continued and talked about potentially facing bankruptcy due to investments not working out.

“All of a sudden I’m 60 years old and I’m considering having to file for bankruptcy because of a couple of big investments I made that just didn’t work out,” he recalled. “I risked my own money. I had a lot of it and I risked it and it didn’t work out. I’m thinking, ‘I’m 60 years old. Most of my friends are retiring. It was tough. I just went through this period I had to pull myself out of this because I was pretty negative. Kind of tough to reinvent yourself when you’re 62 years old and you spent 30 years in a wrestling business. Not a skillset you can take down the road too easily…”

