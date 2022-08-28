Eric Bischoff recalled the infamous “Arn’s spot” skit that aired on an episode of WCW Monday Nitro during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

He was asked if he remembers having dinner with Paul Heyman discussing the lawsuit they were involved in as Raven and Stevie Richards were allegedly still under contract to ECW.

“I remember having dinner with Paul,” Bischoff said. “I don’t remember seeing the contract, although that may have happened. I do remember having dinner with Paul, but I don’t even remember talking about Raven. We probably did, but I don’t remember seeing the contract, and it wouldn’t have mattered. It was Paul Heyman for God’s sake. Does anybody think that Paul Heyman at that time was above signing somebody else’s or forging somebody’s name to a contract to prove a point? I don’t.” Bischoff continued, “I love Paul Heyman by the way. He’s one of my favorite people and we stay in touch, but he was about as sleazy as any sleazy wrestling promoter that I met at that time, meaning he would do what he had to do. Sleazy isn’t the right word. He would do whatever he had to do, and he would justify it in a way that he felt perfectly comfortable with whatever decision he made, or statement he made, because he could justify it in his mind.”

