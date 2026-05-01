Sometimes you just see something in someone.

Paul Heyman apparently felt that way the first time he got to work with Aleister Black.

During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff reflected on Heyman being strongly behind Black behind-the-scenes in WWE.

“When he [Black] first came in to WWE, Paul Heyman was huge on him,” Bischoff recalled. “Paul was like, ready to put a blood on the table commitment to him.”

Bischoff pointed out that even though he and Heyman haven’t always gotten along, he doesn’t deny Heyman’s eye for talent.

“You know, he [Heyman] really, really saw something,” he continued. “I was intrigued because Paul’s got a pretty good track record, right? When he gets excited about something, whether you like it or not, you’ve got to pay attention, because it’s probably going to go somewhere.”

He added, “So I started paying attention to him [Black], I talked to him a few times, tried to get a feel for, you know, where his head was at, what his vibe was like, learn a bit about, you know, what he saw as his character.”

As noted, Aleister Black was among the 20+ WWE releases that took place last Friday.

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