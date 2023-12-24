Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about Rick Rude’s last match in Japan when dropping the WCW World Heavyweight Title to Vader due to a career-ending back injury.

“Not a lot of detail [about the injury at the time]. I don’t think it was obvious after the injury that it was as serious as it ended up being. Not immediately. So it was [not] like, ‘Oh, my gosh, it’s the end of Rick’s career.’ We didn’t know it was over immediately. I think it was the injury that occurred and it was weeks or perhaps months later that we found out that it was really a career-ending situation.”

