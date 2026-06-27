Eric Bischoff says one of the biggest changes brought on by the nWo wasn’t just the popularity of the faction—it completely changed how babyfaces approached professional wrestling.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff recalled a conversation he had with Sting after the New World Order began taking off, explaining that wrestlers suddenly found themselves in unfamiliar territory because fans were cheering the villains.

“One of the most interesting conversations I had was with Sting. Sting came to me backstage and said, ‘I don’t know how to work with these guys anymore.’ I asked him, ‘What do you mean?’ He said, ‘They’re getting cheered. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do because everything I’ve learned tells me the heel gets heat and the babyface makes the comeback.’ All of a sudden, you’ve got the heels getting cheered and the babyface trying to figure out how to respond. It changed the psychology of wrestling.”

Bischoff said the shift forced wrestlers to rethink years of traditional storytelling because audiences no longer reacted the way they always had.

“People wanted to be cool. Hall and Nash were cool. They weren’t trying to be cool. They just were. The audience wanted to be part of that. That’s what changed everything. It wasn’t because we wrote something brilliant. It wasn’t because I was some creative genius. Scott Hall and Kevin Nash made that work because of who they were.”

Bischoff believes the success of the nWo permanently altered wrestling psychology and influenced the industry for decades afterward.

“Once fans started cheering the bad guys because they wanted to be like them, you couldn’t just go back to doing wrestling the way you’d always done it. Everybody had to adjust. Talent had to adjust. Promoters had to adjust. The audience had changed, and the business changed with it.”

Looking back, Bischoff said that evolution is one of the defining reasons the nWo became one of the most influential acts in wrestling history.

“That’s why the nWo worked. It wasn’t just an angle. It changed the way people thought about wrestling.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit the 83 Weeks podcast with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.