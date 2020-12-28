Eric Bischoff was recently asked on his 83 Weeks podcast about the heat between Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash in WCW.

This would’ve been around 1998 as WCW was still winning the Monday Night Wars yet WWE was still building momentum. Here is what he had to say:

“It was probably as bad as it had ever gotten at that point,” Bischoff said. “There was a moment, must have been about 5 or 530, I think we had an hour before the show was going to go up live.” “I remember standing in the middle of it and this was back when everybody was wearing fanny packs. I looked down and Hulk’s fanny pack was open and I see a knife in there and I’m thinking what the f**k?” “There was enough tension, there was enough anxiety, there was enough nuanced threats and innuendo happening that Hogan came half-expecting there to be s**t go down. I remember looking in that fanny pack going ‘no this cannot be f***ing happening.’ And fortunately, nothing did but I’d never seen Hulk so ready to go to war as he was that afternoon. I’d never seen it before and I’ve never seen it since. ”

