Eric Bischoff talked about the TNA Sacrifice 2011 PPV event during the latest episode of 83 weeks.

In it, the former TNA executive talked about not thinking it was a good idea to bring Chyna into TNA. She worked one tag team match here before her departure.

“Chyna is not here to defend herself, and there’s no reason to speak ill of Chyna, but I think the logic of bringing her in, and this is all Vince Russo to my knowledge. Maybe Kurt (Angle) had something to do with it. Maybe Jeff (Jarrett) had something to do with it, I don’t know. I didn’t. I’m telling you the way I felt standing outside looking in at the time, I thought it was a bad idea. Chyna had been going through a lot of personal issues and they were very high profile. To me, the risk of bringing her in, given all of the things that everybody was aware of on TMZ and the media and everything else, the risk to the business, the advertising business, the damage it could potentially do to the brand, was just a bad choice and she had been out of the game for 10 years. She wasn’t ready to be in a match. She wasn’t on her game. I just felt like the risk completely outweighed the reward, the potential reward.”