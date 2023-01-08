Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff looked back on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. Banks has joined NJPW as she made her promotional debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 while Naomi is reportedly returning to WWE.

“That takes a lot of courage, a lot of self-confidence and I’m always going to be curious at what that flashpoint was,” he said. “I think because WWE has become such a powerhouse it enables people like Sasha Banks to jump over, while perhaps not making as much money as she made in WWE, she’s also not on the road 200 days a year,”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc