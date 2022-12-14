Eric Bischoff looked back on his time in TNA Wrestling on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, he spoke about TNA pushing Bobby Roode as the World Heavyweight Champion.

“I didn’t get to know Bobby too much until toward the end really the last year and half two years of my run with TNA. I don’t even know how long I was there maybe four or five years whatever it was. Bobby was quiet, professional just did the work… I have nothing but respect for him. Bobby certainly deserved to be in that position. But if Kurt Angle couldn’t move the needle. If Mick Foley couldn’t move the needle. If Sting couldn’t move the needle. Scott Hall and Kevin Nash couldn’t move the needle. If Booker T couldn’t move the needle. If Christian couldn’t move the needle. If Jeff Hardy couldn’t the move needle. Why does anybody think anybody else would? That’s the part that if I allow myself to I will still et wound up about again because it was such a missed opportunity.”

