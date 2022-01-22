WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff took to Twitter and responded to criticism over his appearance on Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

SmackDown saw Bischoff make a surprise appearance during a backstage segment with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville.

Fans knocked Bischoff on Twitter, calling him a “sell out” for working for both WWE and AEW in recent years.

Bischoff responded to the one fan who called him a “sell out” and wrote, “And your grasp of grammar/spelling reflects a sad prospect of your future. I’m good with my life, and hope the best for your.”

Another fan commented that Bischoff is the “biggest money hungry guy ever” for going back & forth between the two companies.

Bischoff responded, “I’m a mercenary.”

Bischoff also responded to a tweet from Pearce, and a tweet from Conrad Thompson. You can see the full tweets below, along with footage from the segment:

And so it is. https://t.co/3nZ27zt1s0 — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) January 22, 2022

And your grasp of grammar/spelling reflects a sad prospect of your future. I’m good with my life, and hope the best for your. https://t.co/jZv75FNpQD — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) January 22, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.