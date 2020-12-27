Eric Bischoff covered WCW Starrcade 2000 on the latest 83 Weeks podcast.

During it, the former WCW Executive talked about the big-money contract Dustin Rhodes had with WCW in this time period.

They broke it down as Dustin started his contract in August of 1999 and got $500,000 the first year. $600,000 the second year, and $700,000 the third year and a $50,000 signing bonus. Here is what he had to say:

“That contract, if it was August of ‘99, that may have been one of the last big money contracts I executed. I was there for 30 days after that. I got let go on September 10th of 1999, so that contract would have happened under my watch. That would have been my decision. You’re welcome Dustin. But the fact that WCW had nothing going on for him, the fact they weren’t using them, I have no explanation for it. I wasn’t there at that time. Yes, I executed the agreement. It was my choice and my decision. I thought a lot of Dustin and I still do. I thought a lot of him as a performer.

Forget about how I felt about him as a person because I’ve always been very friendly with Dustin and we were pretty close at one time. He was a great talent. Why they weren’t using him at this point in 2000, I have no idea. I’m not going to be as critical of this show as I would be if it were something under my watch, but there was absolutely no direction here. Zero direction. This show is a combination of unconnected moments. There was no continuity in this show whatsoever. It was just there. It was a hot shot show. It was slapped together. I wasn’t there. I don’t know. That was probably consistent throughout WCW in terms of strategy and creative and direction at that point.”