Eric Bischoff Reveals He and WWE Writers Watched AEW While In Writer’s Room, Praises AEW’s Production During COVID Era

As reported earlier, AEW President Tony Khan and former WWE SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff recently previewed Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen show on the AEW Youtube channel. Bischoff also revealed that while working for WWE, he and the creative writers watched AEW side-by-side with their show. Highlights are below.
Watching AEW in the WWE writer’s room:
I do want to say this, one of the things that I think has distinguished [AEW] from anybody else, even when I was with WWE last year, I sat down and watched both shows side-by-side and I was working with WWE at the time and I was watching it in a writer’s conference room with a bunch of other writers.
Praises AEW’s production value while filming shows during the COVID era:
One of the first things that I noticed was that [AEW] is handling the production so much better. When I watched the show during COVID, the way they’re shooting the show, it’s tighter, [they] embrace the venue instead of camouflaging it. Somebody asked, ‘What did you think?’ I told him what I thought. [AEW] feels more like live TV and feels gritty enough to convince me it’s live. It feels gritty enough to feel like it’s live.
Full preview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)
