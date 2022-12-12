Eric Bischoff revealed that Larry Zbyszko is the person who came up with the name New World Order (nWo) during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

The group originally consisted of Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan.

“Yeah, I mean, there’s no doubt about it. And for years I would tell the story and I, it’s the same story I’ll tell today. Uh, when I was in the, basically a janitor closet with Hulk Hogan giving. going through Hulk’s promo. Cause we didn’t, I didn’t give Hulk a script. He didn’t like scripts. Um, we’d just walk and talk through his promo and I’d give him bullet points and he’d, you know, we’d, he’d give it back to me and I maybe had a little or whatever.

We just worked through it. And that’s the way Hulk always worked with Gene Okerlund and every, it’s the way he Hulk liked to work. So I, I was in that closet and I’m giving, you know, I’m, I’m giving Hulk his promo, and in the middle of giving him that promo, I say, and then you say, “this is the New World Order of Professional Wrestling.”

Now, I’ve told this story before. We found out that Larry, um, used it the night before whenever, and people say, well, where did you get that new world order from? And I always said, I don’t know. It just rolled off my tongue. I had no idea where it came from. I sounded like I read a book. I’m not a, you know, Illuminati guy and none of that shit.

It just came. And it worked. And then whatever it was, years later, we’re going back, and we’re watching, and it was Larry Zbyszko who the day before whatever it was, used, the term New world order. The 24 later it rolls off my tongue and I didn’t consciously steal it from Larry and not give credit to Larry.”