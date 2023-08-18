Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about the AEW All In pay-per-view event on August 27 from Wembley Stadium that has sold over 80,000 seats. Here are the highlights:

On the true star of All In:

“The one thing I hope is that the creative side of AEW, who’s ever running it, who’s ever the head of it, Tony [Khan] if it’s Tony, recognizes that the biggest star on this show will be the audience. Yep. That’s the talent. That’s the star that you have to maximize. And by that, I mean to manage the emotion of that crowd, keep that crowd on the edge of their seats, and keep them engaged. Because the more engaged that audience is, the more emotion is created within that ring. And the more it manifests with, you know, a loud, engaged audience, the stronger the impression will be for the e w brand. So I’m interested to see how they format this event and the creative and the kind of execution we see in the ring. Is it going to be a typical AEW show where there’s a lot of blood, gimmicks, chairs, ladders, and whatever? Or is it going to be a more traditional presentation that’s designed to create drama in emotion beyond the blood and guts of it? I’m hoping for the best. As I said, the biggest star in that show will be the 80-plus thousand people there watching. That’s what will leave people watching at home with the strongest impression, which will be the audience’s reaction.”

On having surprises for All In:

“I think Goldberg would be a big surprise. It would be exciting. I would get a kick from seeing that; that would shock me. And if it is Bill Goldberg, I think everybody’s done a great job keeping all that quiet. Yeah, So I think Goldberg would be huge. Sasha [Banks] would be huge. I mean. A lot of the talent that’s in AEW, currently is former WWE talent; it’s a pretty significant draw. You know, the UK fans will be able to see some talent live that they haven’t been able to see since they were in WWE. I think that will be a big part of the draw. I think, therefore, someone that was a huge star in WWE over the last couple of years, whether it be Goldberg, probably more so Sasha Banks, was more of a regular part of WWE than Bill was. But either one of them would be a huge surprise. I think Sasha would be great too.”

