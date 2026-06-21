Eric Bischoff recently looked back on one of the most memorable moments of his on-screen career, revealing why he chose not to rehearse the infamous powerbomb he took from Kevin Nash.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff explained that overthinking the stunt would have only made him more nervous.

“I didn’t want to rehearse it. The more I thought about it, the worse it was going to be.”

Rather than repeatedly practicing the maneuver, Bischoff decided it was best to trust Nash and commit when the cameras were rolling.

“I just wanted to do it. I knew Kevin knew what he was doing, and I knew if I started overanalyzing it, I’d probably make it worse.”

Bischoff admitted there was naturally some apprehension involved in taking such a high-profile bump.

“Was I nervous? Sure. Anybody would be. But once you make the decision to do it, you just have to go.”

Looking back, he credited Nash’s professionalism for helping the spot come together successfully.

“Kevin was as safe as they come. I had complete confidence in him.”

Bischoff added that constantly dwelling on dangerous moments can actually increase the chances of something going wrong.

“Sometimes the more you rehearse something, the more opportunities there are for somebody to make a mistake. In this case, I was better off just trusting Kevin and getting through it.”

The moment ultimately became one of the standout visual memories from WCW’s hottest period, with Bischoff saying his mindset was simple from the outset.

“I didn’t want to think about it all day. I just wanted to get in there and do it.”

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