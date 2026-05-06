The reactions to the sad news regarding the passing of media mogul and former WCW owner Ted Turner have started to surface.

As noted, Ted Turner died at age 87 this week after being diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a progressive neurological condition, as well as being hospitalized due to a mild case of pneumonia in 2025.

Taking to social media to comment on the news on Wednesday were several wrestlers and personalities from the world of pro wrestling.

Featured below are some reaction posts on X from Ric Flair, Eric Bischoff and others.

So Sorry To Hear About The Passing Of The Great Ted Turner! The Man That Created Cable Before Cable Was Cool! He Created CNN And Look At It Now! He Rolled The Dice And Wasn’t Afraid Of Taking Risks. He Won The America’s Cup For Sailing! His Office Looked Like The Hall Of Fame… pic.twitter.com/wttiSQEdWC — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 6, 2026

RIP Ted. And thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/s32tcQZfvu — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) May 6, 2026