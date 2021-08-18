WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently commented on the Max Caster controversy from the 100th episode of AEW Dark during an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast. You can click here for the latest on Caster’s AEW status and fallout from his controversial rap on Dark.

Bischoff, who has made multiple appearances for AEW, compared the Caster incident to a situation he dealt with in WCW involving Konnan, when he made a negative comment about women during a WCW live event. Bischoff called Caster a “jackass” for the comments.

“It was fucking stupid, it was just like that jackass over in AEW that rapped the other week and ended up getting suspended for a couple months,” Bischoff said of the two incidents. “At some point, that’s your brand and it’s how the television and advertising business looks at your product and what you do. Once it gets out in the public and people are discussing it on the internet, it just doesn’t change anything. That kind of stuff would end up on the desk of advertising agencies or executives that I worked for in management above me.

“It’s just stupid. I get it, you’re trying to get heat, you’re trying to be out of the box, trying to be controversial. If anybody believes in that stuff it’s me but you gotta have some common sense for crying out loud.”

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quote)

