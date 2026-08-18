Despite criticizing the current Roman Reigns character, Eric Bischoff says nobody in WWE or AEW possesses the same natural aura as Reigns.

Bischoff offered the praise during Episode 439 of 83 Weeks. The Roman Reigns discussion can also be viewed through the podcast’s video excerpt and official YouTube channel.

The comments came later in the same conversation in which Bischoff said he was bored with the lack of evolution in Reigns’ character. Bischoff drew a distinction between the creative presentation and the performer’s unmistakable star presence.

He began by giving Reigns credit for inspiring WWE’s long-term confidence in him.

“Let’s give a little credit to Roman as to why perhaps Vince stuck with him as long as he did.”

Bischoff said Reigns immediately looks like a major star, even to someone with no knowledge of his career or accomplishments.

“When you look at Roman Reigns from across an arena, you’re looking at a star.”

“You could be dropped out of a freaking spaceship, find yourself planted firmly inside of an arena or a stadium, and when Roman Reigns walks through that curtain, you don’t need to know his backstory.”

“You don’t need to know how many matches he’s had this year. You don’t need to know any of that shit. When he walks through the curtain, you know you’re looking at a star.”

Bischoff suggested that Reigns’ limited exposure may have helped WWE preserve that presentation.

“Perhaps some of that is because he wasn’t overexposed.”

WrestlingHeadlines previously covered Bischoff making a similar argument, with Bischoff warning that top stars can lose value when audiences see too much of them.

Bischoff said Reigns also possesses a level of natural charisma that does not require a lengthy promo or Paul Heyman’s assistance to make an impression.

“There are different ways of getting people over. And when you have someone like Roman who drips charisma, he didn’t even have to talk.”

“He just has to look over a shoulder at you and it makes an impression.”

Bischoff then compared Reigns directly with the rest of the current WWE and AEW rosters.

“Who else has that? Who has that in AEW? Nobody. Who else in WWE has that? Nobody.”

For Bischoff, Reigns’ ability to control a stadium crowd without speaking is the quality that separates him from everyone else in the two largest American promotions.

“That is special. That is a unique characteristic when you have that much charisma that you can walk into a 50,000-seat arena and control everybody’s attention without Paul Heyman and without saying a word because of the aura.”

Bischoff said that presence also allows Reigns to work a limited schedule without losing the audience’s investment.

“I think that’s the best way to describe Roman’s success and why he’s able to go out there and have the kind of matches he does and to only wrestle 10 times a year, whatever the number is.”

He concluded that Reigns possesses a quality professional wrestling has not seen from anyone else in a considerable period.

“Roman Reigns has an aura that nobody else has or has had in quite some time.”

WrestlingHeadlines previously examined the wider debate over Reigns’ value and historical standing. Bischoff’s praise makes clear that his dissatisfaction concerns the character’s current direction, not whether Reigns is an exceptional star.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit 83 Weeks, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.