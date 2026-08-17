Eric Bischoff claims Roman Reigns has creative control in WWE and says Brock Lesnar possessed similar influence during his run with the company.

Bischoff addressed the subject on Episode 439 of 83 Weeks. The Roman Reigns discussion is also available as a video excerpt through the podcast’s official YouTube channel.

The conversation followed criticism directed at Bischoff and Conrad Thompson over their previous comments about Reigns. Bischoff used the response to revisit the criticism he received for Hulk Hogan’s creative-control provision in WCW.

“I used to be criticized often for allowing Hulk Hogan to have creative control.”

Bischoff then argued that anyone who believes Hogan was an isolated example of a major star possessing that level of influence does not understand how the wrestling business operates.

“If any of you dirt sheet morons out there think that Brock Lesnar did not have creative control, that Roman doesn’t, you are more clueless than even I can imagine.”

Bischoff continued by directly challenging those who reject his assessment.

“And I don’t give any of you all credit for having much of a mind of your own. I don’t think you do. But if you’re one of those who think that Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns don’t have creative control, you clearly, clearly are out of touch and know less about the business than even I thought you did.”

Bischoff returned to the comparison with Hogan and the longstanding accusations that Hogan used his position to protect himself at the expense of other wrestlers.

“It’s just interesting to me that the people who were so critical about Hulk Hogan and him holding people down…”

Thompson expanded on the perceived double standard by imagining the reaction Hogan would have received for publicly diminishing a younger Chris Jericho during a WCW promo.

“Let’s imagine for a minute… Hulk Hogan on Monday Nitro has a young Chris Jericho standing in front of him cutting a promo, getting great crowd reactions, and Hogan tells the camera, ‘Zoom in on my half-a-million-dollar watch and then look at his Walmart watch.’”

“If Hulk Hogan did that to Chris Jericho, they would have gutted and quartered Hulk Hogan for years to come. But when Roman does it, ‘Oh, it’s cool.’”

WrestlingHeadlines previously covered Hogan acknowledging that he had creative control in WCW, although Hogan claimed that he never exercised the provision.

WrestlingHeadlines also examined the broader controversy surrounding Thompson’s criticism of Reigns and the debate over Reigns’ place among WWE’s most successful top stars.

Bischoff did not explain whether he was referring to formal contractual veto power, an approval provision or the practical influence afforded to WWE’s most valuable performers. He did not provide contract language or independent evidence establishing the rights held by Reigns or Lesnar.

His comments should therefore be treated as Bischoff’s assessment of their influence, not confirmed information about either wrestler’s WWE contract.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit 83 Weeks, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.