Eric Bischoff says a Sami Zayn title change had the pieces of a sound wrestling finish but lacked the emotional build he wanted from it. His criticism centered on the execution of the match’s final stretch, rather than on Zayn winning the championship.

In an 83 Weeks clip uploaded Thursday, Conrad Thompson asked Bischoff about a Zayn title switch from an earlier recording. Bischoff said he had watched a clip of the finish and explained the reaction it gave him as a producer.

“The finish was, like, okay, it was fundamentally sound, but it was really nothing special. There was no real emotional overflow in that finish as it was going down. It was like, hey, we’re going to the finish, but there was no build, there was no drama associated with that finish. It was a very one-sy, two-sy, three-sy. You do this, I do that, you do that, boom, I get the bump, we’re done. It was very formulaic, and it came off that way to me.”

Bischoff acknowledged that his perspective differs from a fan’s because he watches for how a segment is produced. After considering the finish, he brought up the late Pat Patterson as the kind of person he associates with detailed match endings.

“I don’t view it as a fan. I view it as a producer. I can’t freaking help it. My views on these things probably won’t align very comfortably with many people because I’m looking at things differently than you are. My point is, it was very fundamental, like not a lot of thought went into it. And my second thought, I bet you they’re missing Pat Patterson.”

Bischoff stopped short of claiming inside knowledge of who currently handles WWE’s finishes. He said Michael Hayes and others still have the wrestling psychology to do that work, and admitted he has never sat in a room with a great finish specialist working through the details.

“I’m not a finish guy. I’ve never even been in a room with a really good finish guy where they were talking about the minutia of a really good finish. I’ve never been exposed to that, so I don’t want to sound like I have. But I’ve been around enough of it to know what I was missing.”

The comments add to the discussion around Zayn’s recent WWE presentation. In another podcast, Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca praised his heel story; Bischoff’s focus here was the match mechanics of one championship finish.

Watch the 83 Weeks clip below.