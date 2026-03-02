Second-generation standout Bron Breakker continues to draw praise from veterans who see main event upside in his presentation, intensity, and athletic ceiling. One of the latest to weigh in is Eric Bischoff, who has firsthand history with the Steiner family.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff criticized WWE’s decision to have Breakker eliminated early in the Royal Rumble rather than positioning him as a potential winner.

“I really thought they were setting him up,” Bischoff said. “He’s ready, which is what I’ve said. He’s been ready for at least a year, maybe two. The audience was ready for him. I think this was his spot.”

Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner, both former tag team champions known collectively as The Steiner Brothers. Bischoff worked closely with them during their WCW run, giving his perspective added historical context.

While Bischoff did not argue that Roman Reigns winning was inherently a mistake, he framed it as a conservative choice.

“Let’s see what they figure out. I have faith that they will because they’re smart,” he added. “If they can break out of that ‘Uh, Roman again?’ kind of vibe? Let’s see if they can make that happen. I hope so.”

The larger debate centers on timing. Wrestling history shows that momentum windows can open and close quickly. A Royal Rumble win often serves as a rocket booster for the right performer. Bischoff’s argument is that Breakker may have been in that exact moment.

Currently, Breakker is sidelined with a serious hernia sustained during the February 2 episode of Raw after flipping over the commentary desk. Reports indicate he is actively rehabbing, though his WrestleMania status remains uncertain.

The question now becomes one of trajectory. If WWE believes Breakker is a future cornerstone, the challenge will be preserving that aura during recovery and capitalizing when he returns. In wrestling, readiness is only half the equation. Timing completes it.