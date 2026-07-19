Eric Bischoff says he struggled to develop a productive working relationship with Vince McMahon during his brief four-month WWE stint.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff said their personalities and working styles were never going to produce the necessary chemistry.

“Vince was unique, and we can criticize him. I certainly didn’t enjoy working for him. I couldn’t make it work. The chemistry was just never going to be there. “Other people have made it work and have done extremely well.”

Bischoff said one of his greatest difficulties was figuring out how McMahon thought and what he expected.

“One of the hardest parts of that four-month experiment for me was trying to get a read on Vince McMahon. “It was not a pleasant experience in any way, shape or form.”

Despite their difficulties, Bischoff credited McMahon with having a strong eye for wrestling talent.

“As unique as Vince was and as difficult as he was in many respects, he still had a good eye. He wasn’t right all the time. Nobody’s right all the time. “If he saw something that he liked in somebody, he would push it and push it and push it until it worked or until, after giving it sufficient time, it didn’t work.”

Bischoff said McMahon was also capable of making extremely fast decisions about whether a wrestler possessed the qualities he wanted.

“He would also make very quick judgments. Perhaps that’s because he saw or didn’t see something that he was looking for. “It could be the way someone carries themselves backstage. It could be the way they carried themselves on their ring entrance. If you don’t have the basics, if it doesn’t look like the lights are on and people are home, there’s a good chance you’ll get shut down before you really get started. “It’s a tough spot to be in, but that’s kind of what happens when you’re talent. There’s always somebody making a subjective opinion that has an objective impact on your life.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit 83 Weeks, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.