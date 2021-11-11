Eric Bischoff discussed a wide range of topics during a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast.

During it, he gave his thoughts on who was the hardest person to work with in wrestling and that’s Goldberg.

“I think on a consistent basis, it would have been Bill Goldberg, not necessarily in a bad way. Bill was a very intense person, emotional, didn’t have a lot of experience, and was pretty uncomfortable in a pro wrestling environment when he first got there. As a result, you take someone with a very intense personality and a bit of a perfectionist who puts a lot of pressure on himself, but also lacking a lot of the experience and comfort that comes with experience, you get a guy that’s a little hard to handle, or sometimes, a lot hard to handle. But, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, it’s just a thing.”

