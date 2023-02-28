Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics during an appearance on the Kick Rocks podcast.

During it, Bischoff discussed Bray Wyatt’s WWE character. While Bischoff is confused by it, he thinks its cool.

“That’s one of those I’m just going to watch and see where it goes,” Bischoff said. “That’s some really bizarre stuff. The character and presentation – first of all, it’s cool as hell – but I don’t know how to relate to it. What do I want from that character? Do I want him to emerge as a hero? Maybe an anti-hero? Do I want him to be a bad guy? I don’t know what I want him to be, I’m just looking at him going, ‘Wow, that’s pretty cool.’”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc